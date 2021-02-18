Recap: Livent Q4 Earnings

Shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 140.00% over the past year to ($0.02), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $82,200,000 up by 4.85% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $82,990,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $335,000,000 and $365,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.livent.com%2F&eventid=2929290&sessionid=1&key=9E9289B1C7A8A05DFDA5F4C09ED409DC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $23.99

Company's 52-week low was at $3.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.86%

Company Description

Livent is a pure-play lithium producer formed when FMC spun off its lithium business in October 2018. Livent should benefit from increased lithium demand via higher electric vehicle adoption, as lithium is a key component of EV batteries. The company's low-cost lithium carbonate production comes from brine resources in Argentina. Livent also operates downstream lithium hydroxide conversion plants in the United States and China and has a 25% stake in a fully integrated Canadian lithium project.