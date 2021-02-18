Market Overview

Recap: Covanta Holding Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 5:01pm   Comments
Shares of Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) decreased 0.7% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $491,000,000 rose by 1.24% year over year, which beat the estimate of $489,030,000.

Guidance

Covanta Sees FY21 Adj. EBITDA $435M-$465M, Free Cash Flow $100M-$140M

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $16.13

Company's 52-week low was at $6.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 60.13%

Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp is a holding company engaged in the businesses of waste and energy services. It is engaged in the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. The firm generates its income in the form of waste and service revenue, energy revenue, recycled metals revenue, and other operating income. Geographically, the company operates in the United States.

 

