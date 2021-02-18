Everbridge: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) moved higher by 2.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 40.00% over the past year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $75,608,000 higher by 32.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $72,540,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between ($0.25) and ($0.19).

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $342,100,000 and $344,100,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/urweo4nx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $165.79

52-week low: $90.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.28%

Company Profile

Everbridge Inc is a software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, the firm's SaaS-based platform enables its customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, and automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes and track progress on executing response plans. It serves various industries such as Hospitals, Government, Energy, Transportation, Higher Education, and Manufacturing among others. Geographically, the firm generates its revenue from the United States.