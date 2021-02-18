Market Overview

Recap: Atlas Air Worldwide Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) moved higher by 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 27.11% over the past year to $4.83, which beat the estimate of $3.51.

Revenue of $932,475,000 rose by 24.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $878,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kdnn77fd.

Technicals

52-week high: $69.08

52-week low: $14.97

Price action over last quarter: down 6.77%

Company Overview

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. The company owns a fleet of freighters and passenger aircraft and leases additional aircraft and engines to expand its portfolio. It gives customers access to new production aircraft and offers crew, maintenance, and insurance services. In addition, the company operates a charter division to provide air cargo and passenger aircraft charters. Atlas Air customers include airlines, express delivery providers, freight forwarders, the U.S. military, and charter brokers. It provides global services to regions in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

 

