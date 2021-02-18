Recap: Golden Ocean Group Q4 Earnings
Shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) decreased 4.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 41.38% year over year to $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.24.
Revenue of $168,708,000 decreased by 31.05% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $138,490,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 18, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/whduyvf3
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $7.03
52-week low: $2.52
Price action over last quarter: Up 52.81%
Company Profile
Golden Ocean Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based dry bulk shipping company. Its business involves transportation of dry bulk cargo including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers through its fleet of owned and chartered vessels, bareboat vessels, commercial management vessels and new buildings are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters and index-linked time charter contracts.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News