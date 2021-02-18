Recap: Golden Ocean Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) decreased 4.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 41.38% year over year to $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $168,708,000 decreased by 31.05% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $138,490,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/whduyvf3

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $7.03

52-week low: $2.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 52.81%

Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based dry bulk shipping company. Its business involves transportation of dry bulk cargo including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers through its fleet of owned and chartered vessels, bareboat vessels, commercial management vessels and new buildings are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters and index-linked time charter contracts.