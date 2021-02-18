State Auto Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) fell 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 127.59% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $441,200,000 rose by 19.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $381,870,000.

Outlook

State Auto Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

State Auto Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 18, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/stfc/mediaframe/36197/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $31.80

Company's 52-week low was at $12.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 39.41%

Company Description

State Auto Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company is engaged in writing personal, business and specialty insurance. It markets its insurance products through the United States. Personal Insurance Segment and its products include personal auto, homeowners. Commercial Insurance Segment products include commercial auto, small commercial package, middle-market commercial, workers' compensation, farm and ranch, and other commercials.