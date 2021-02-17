Recap: Argo Gr Intl Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Shares of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.81% year over year to ($0.52), which missed the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $465,800,000 rose by 9.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $446,120,000.

Looking Ahead

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $64.25

Company's 52-week low was at $25.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.32%

Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd is a property and casualty insurance company. It has two reportable segments which are U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment is comprised of two primary operating divisions, Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted, while International Operations' primary operating divisions are Syndicate 1200, Reinsurance, and Argo Insurance Bermuda. The vast majority of revenue generation occurs within the excess and surplus lines segment, which underwrites casualty, property, and professional liability coverage for various clients. Argo generates majority of its revenue in the United States, followed by the United Kingdom and Bermuda.