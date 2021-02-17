Recap: Stamps.com Q4 Earnings

Shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 94.81% year over year to $4.13, which beat the estimate of $2.62.

Revenue of $205,987,000 rose by 28.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $194,260,000.

Looking Ahead

Stamps.com hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/stmp/mediaframe/42988/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $325.13

Company's 52-week low was at $86.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.12%

Company Description

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. The company's operating segments are Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment makes up more than 90% of the company's revenue. This segment derives revenue from online postage and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com's customers are primarily located in the U.S. MetaPack derives revenue from multi-carrier enterprise-level shipping software solutions for large e-commerce retailers and brands. MetaPack's customers are primarily located outside the U.S.