Recap: Invitae Q4 Earnings

Shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to ($0.63), which missed the estimate of ($0.55).

Revenue of $100,431,000 rose by 51.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $98,400,000.

Outlook

Invitae Sees FY2021 Revs Exceeding $450M

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 17, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $61.59

Company's 52-week low was at $7.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.93%

Company Description

Invitae Corp operates as a genetic information company in diagnostic and research industry. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders and other hereditary conditions.