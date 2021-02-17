Recap: Invitae Q4 Earnings
Shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to ($0.63), which missed the estimate of ($0.55).
Revenue of $100,431,000 rose by 51.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $98,400,000.
Outlook
Invitae Sees FY2021 Revs Exceeding $450M
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 17, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $61.59
Company's 52-week low was at $7.42
Price action over last quarter: Up 6.93%
Company Description
Invitae Corp operates as a genetic information company in diagnostic and research industry. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders and other hereditary conditions.
