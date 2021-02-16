Triton International: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 58.88% year over year to $1.70, which beat the estimate of $1.43.

Revenue of $337,285,000 higher by 1.84% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $345,340,000.

Guidance

Triton International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 16, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g3b835ii

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $54.72

52-week low: $19.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.79%

Company Description

Triton International Ltd operates as a lessor of intermodal containers. It also leases chassis which are used for the transportation of containers. The operating segments are Equipment leasing and Equipment trading. It has a presence in Asia, Europe, America, Bermuda, and Other countries. The company leases equipment such as Dry freight, Refrigerated, Special, Chassis, and Tank containers. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Equipment leasing segment.