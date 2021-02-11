Recap: Yamana Gold Q4 Earnings

Shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 266.67% over the past year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $461,800,000 up by 20.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $431,810,000.

Guidance

Yamana Gold hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Yamana Gold hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $7.02

52-week low: $2.23

Price action over last quarter: down 10.97%

Company Overview

Yamana Gold is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company's portfolio includes five operating gold mines and various advanced and near development stage projects and exploration properties in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The projects of the company include Jacobina Mining Complex, El Penon Mine, Canadian Malartic Mine, Cerro Moro Mine, Minera Florida Mine, and Agua Rica Project.