Recap: AssetMark Financial Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Shares of AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE:AMK) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 14.81% year over year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $110,920,000 declined by 0.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $76,230,000.

Guidance

AssetMark Financial Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.assetmark.com%2F&eventid=2947365&sessionid=1&key=85419F184D7B2166FC5CB1548F358104®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $34.02

Company's 52-week low was at $13.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.55%

Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc is a provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisers and their clients. It provides an end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser's engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. In addition, the company's platform provides tools and capabilities for advisers to better manage their day-to-day business activities, giving them more time for meaningful conversations with investors.