Recap: 2U Q4 Earnings

Shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 66.67% year over year to ($0.06), which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $215,294,000 rose by 31.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $208,230,000.

Looking Ahead

2U Sees FY21 Adj. EBITDA $45M-$65M, Net Loss $165M-$185M, Sales $910M-$945M vs $911.7M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.2u.com%2F&eventid=2968731&sessionid=1&key=6E80DE510DCE9EBBFD2E345BF7C6B09E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $50.25

Company's 52-week low was at $11.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.73%

Company Profile

2U Inc provides educational technology services for nonprofit colleges and universities. It builds, delivers, and monitors educational platforms that enable online delivery of degree programs and alternative credentials such as short technical courses. The company provides cloud-based software-as-a-service platform and various technology-enabled services such as learning technology, live class application monitoring, content development, marketing, among others that help its clients to reach students globally. It is organized in two reportable business segments: graduate program segment and alternative credential segment. The vast majority of revenue comes from the company's graduate program segment, and most of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.