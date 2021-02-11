Earnings Preview: Immunogen

Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, February 12. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Immunogen EPS will likely be near $0.08 while revenue will be around $40.83 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Immunogen reported earnings per share of $0.03 on revenue of $44.86 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 366.67% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 8.99% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.17 -0.15 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.14 -0.17 0.03 Revenue Estimate 15.36 M 14.59 M 14.94 M 29.33 M Revenue Actual 18.19 M 15.03 M 13.29 M 44.86 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Immunogen were trading at $7.95 as of February 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Immunogen is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.