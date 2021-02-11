Myovant Sciences: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.89% year over year to ($0.82), which beat the estimate of ($0.85).

Revenue of $1,379,000 rose by 0.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,170,000.

Guidance

Myovant Sciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Myovant Sciences hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mgqxekw5

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $30.90

Company's 52-week low was at $5.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.17%

Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd is a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men. The company's lead product candidate is relugolix, a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. It has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer. The company is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction.