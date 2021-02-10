Recap: Callaway Golf Q4 Earnings

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 26.92% year over year to ($0.33), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $375,000,000 up by 20.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $337,440,000.

Outlook

Callaway Golf hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Callaway Golf hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zarvyiy6

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $32.40

Company's 52-week low was at $4.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 65.75%

Company Overview

Callaway Golf Co manufactures golf clubs. It sells its line of Big Bertha, Great Big Bertha, and Biggest Big Bertha oversized metal woods and conventional-style metal woods, irons, wedges, and putters. These clubs, as well as those marketed under other trademarks, are sold at premium prices through retailers of professional-quality golf clubs in the United States and overseas. Sales of metal woods account for approximately 60% of the company's total sales. Foreign sales account for about 45% of Callaway Golf's total sales.