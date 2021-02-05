Meridian Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) moved higher by 5.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 550.00% year over year to $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $92,917,000 higher by 95.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $83,890,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.70 and $1.90.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $320,000,000 and $350,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.meridianbioscience.com/events/event-details/q1-2021-financial-results-conference-call

Price Action

52-week high: $26.58

Company's 52-week low was at $5.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.12%

Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience Inc is an integrated life science company. It develops and distributes diagnostic tests and reagents, as well as biologic substances used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Its Diagnostics segment manufactures tests primarily for gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, & parasitic infectious diseases. Its testing platforms include isothermal DNA amplification, rapid immunoassays, and enzyme-linked immunoassays. The Life sciences segment sells b-antigens, antibodies, and reagents in bulk to other diagnostic manufacturers, the agriculture industry, and researchers. It also manufactures proteins that biopharmaceutical companies use in new drugs and vaccines. The entity has a business presence in the US and other countries.