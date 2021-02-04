CSW Industrials's Earnings Outlook

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, February 05. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's Q3 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see CSW Industrials reporting earnings of $0.34 per share on sales of $75.32 million. In the same quarter last year, CSW Industrials posted EPS of $0.48 on sales of $83.72 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 29.17%. Sales would be down 10.03% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the CSW Industrials's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.58 0.75 0.48 EPS Actual 1.10 0.81 0.83 0.48 Revenue Estimate 101.20 M 81.23 M 95.56 M 81.81 M Revenue Actual 104.94 M 90.96 M 98.50 M 83.72 M

Stock Performance

Shares of CSW Industrials were trading at $120.75 as of February 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 66.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CSW Industrials is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.