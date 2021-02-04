Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Meredith Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:57am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) rose 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 174.56% over the past year to $3.13, which beat the estimate of $2.19.

Revenue of $901,500,000 up by 11.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $849,310,000.

Outlook

Meredith hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Meredith hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.meredith.com%2F&eventid=2948400&sessionid=1&key=41D1D3BD3683F086C83CBD2171C746A9&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $35.61

52-week low: $10.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 62.09%

Company Description

Meredith Corp is an American media company that focuses on publications and marketing services around the home, family, food, and lifestyle markets. The company operates two divisions: national media and local media. The national media segment publishes magazines such as Every Day with Rachael Ray, Better Homes and Gardens, Family Fun, and Parents; this segment is the source of the majority of Meredith's revenue. The local media segment owns over 15 television stations around the United States. In 2014, the company announced a 10-year licensing agreement with Martha Stewart Omnimedia to acquire the rights to Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, and marthastewart.com.

 

Related Articles (MDP)

95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com