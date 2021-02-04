Recap: Meredith Q2 Earnings

Shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) rose 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 174.56% over the past year to $3.13, which beat the estimate of $2.19.

Revenue of $901,500,000 up by 11.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $849,310,000.

Outlook

Meredith hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Meredith hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL available

Technicals

52-week high: $35.61

52-week low: $10.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 62.09%

Company Description

Meredith Corp is an American media company that focuses on publications and marketing services around the home, family, food, and lifestyle markets. The company operates two divisions: national media and local media. The national media segment publishes magazines such as Every Day with Rachael Ray, Better Homes and Gardens, Family Fun, and Parents; this segment is the source of the majority of Meredith's revenue. The local media segment owns over 15 television stations around the United States. In 2014, the company announced a 10-year licensing agreement with Martha Stewart Omnimedia to acquire the rights to Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, and marthastewart.com.