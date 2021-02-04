Market Overview

Vista Outdoor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 390.48% year over year to $1.03, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $574,679,000 up by 35.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $520,130,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Vista Outdoor hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 04, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/vsto/mediaframe/42443/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $31.97

52-week low: $4.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.17%

Company Overview

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, develops, and manufactures outdoor sports and recreation products, and is domiciled in the United States. The company organizes itself into two segments: shooting sports and outdoor products. Shooting sports, which contributes the largest proportion of company revenue, includes ammunition, long guns, and related equipment under brands such as Federal Premium, Blackhawk, and Hoppe's. Outdoor products include archery and hunting accessories, eyewear, golf products, hydration products, and stand-up paddle boards under brands including CamelBak and Bushnell. The company derives the vast majority of revenue domestically.

 

