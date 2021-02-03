Recap: Cardiovascular Systems Q2 Earnings

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% year over year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $64,169,000 decreased by 6.10% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $65,510,000.

Looking Ahead

Cardiovascular Systems Sees Q3 Sales $60M-$65M Vs. $69.27M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.csi360.com%2F&eventid=2947961&sessionid=1&key=DEF1BD69ED97E9E5AFE4544FBF02FD5E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $48.28

52-week low: $26.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.64%

Company Overview

Cardiovascular Systems Inc is a medical technology company focused on patients with peripheral and coronary artery diseases. Its peripheral artery disease systems are catheter-based platforms used to treat plaque in leg arteries above and below the knee. The firm's orbital atherectomy systems are used in peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its OAS products include the Diamondback 360 Peripheral and Stealth 360 systems. Sales of Peripheral OAS contribute the majority of revenue. Cardiovascular systems generates the vast majority of its revenue in the United States.