II-VI: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) moved higher by 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 47.37% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $728,084,000 higher by 113.89% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $730,510,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected between $0.86 and $0.95.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $750,000,000 and $780,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 05, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8cqihiye

Technicals

52-week high: $52.97

52-week low: $19.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.13%

Company Profile

II-VI Inc manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products used in industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, consumer, and life science applications. The firm operates in three segments: laser solutions, photonics, and performance products. The photonics segment contributes the largest proportion of revenue and manufactures customized optics and optical components. The laser solutions segment manufactures high-power lasers, laser diodes, laser material processing tools, and infrared optics. The performance products segment manufactures optical systems, thermoelectric modules, and products for semiconductor, defense, and industrial companies. II-VI generates the majority of its revenue outside the United States.