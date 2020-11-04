Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE:SWM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 14.85% year over year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $279,300,000 rose by 8.93% year over year, which beat the estimate of $258,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $46.65

52-week low: $20.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.69%

Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. is a diversified producer of premium specialty papers and resin-based products. It manufactures and sells paper and reconstituted tobacco products to the tobacco industry as well as specialized paper products. The company operates in two segments namely Advanced Materials & Structures, which manufactures resin-based products used in specialty applications in the filtration, infrastructure and construction, transportation, industrial, and medical end-markets, and Engineered Papers, which produces cigarette papers and reconstituted tobacco products for cigarette and cigar manufacturers, as well as various other non-tobacco paper products. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Advanced Materials and Structures segment.