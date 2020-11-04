Earnings Preview: Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 05. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Quotient Technology's loss per share to be near $0.05 on sales of $124.47 million. Quotient Technology reported a per-share loss of $0.12 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $114.83 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 58.33%. Revenue would be up 8.4% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.19 -0.11 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.19 -0.11 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 85.98 M 106.07 M 109.64 M 109.72 M Revenue Actual 83.45 M 98.79 M 118.53 M 114.83 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Quotient Technology were trading at $9.11 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Quotient Technology is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.