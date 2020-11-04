A Preview Of NortonLifeLock's Earnings

On Thursday, November 05, NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for NortonLifeLock is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on NortonLifeLock management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.33 on revenue of $620.35 million. In the same quarter last year, NortonLifeLock reported EPS of $0.46 on revenue of $1.19 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 28.26%. Sales would be down 47.74% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.19 0.08 0.42 EPS Actual 0.31 0.26 0.25 0.46 Revenue Estimate 599.67 M 601.30 M 607.72 M 1.18 B Revenue Actual 614.00 M 614.00 M 618.00 M 1.19 B

Stock Performance

Shares of NortonLifeLock were trading at $21.57 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. NortonLifeLock is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.