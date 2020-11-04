Recap: Hamilton Lane Q2 Earnings

Shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 56.00% year over year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.60.

Revenue of $84,431,000 up by 31.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $71,020,000.

Guidance

Hamilton Lane hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Hamilton Lane hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Nov 04, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fir.hamiltonlane.com%2F&eventid=2631094&sessionid=1&key=C5B469E6B0403D3F3474A9F50B960CBF®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $76.31

52-week low: $36.27

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.14%

Company Overview

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity and venture capital.