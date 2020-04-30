Consolidated Communications: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CNSL) were unchanged at $6.14 after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 866.67% year over year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $325,662,000 less by 3.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $325,250,000.

Outlook

Consolidated Comms Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cyvpwzvk

Price Action

52-week high: $7.51

Company's 52-week low was at $3.24

Price action over last quarter: down 15.89%

Company Description

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc provides communication services for business and residential customers across various states in the U.S. Its business product suite includes data and Internet solutions, voice, data center services, security services, managed and IT services, and an expanded suite of cloud services. It provides wholesale solutions to wireless and wireline carriers and other service providers including data, voice, network connections, and custom fiber builds and last-mile connections. It offers residential high-speed Internet, video, phone, and home security services as well as multi-service residential and small business bundles.