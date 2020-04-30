Recap: Six Flags Entertainment Q1 Earnings

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) rose 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 21.95% over the past year to ($1.00), which beat the estimate of ($1.08).

Revenue of $102,503,000 less by 20.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $85,780,000.

Outlook

Six Flags Entertainment hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2020

Time: 01:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sixflags/mediaframe/37708/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $59.52

Company's 52-week low was at $8.75

Price action over last quarter: down 31.05%

Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp owns and operates theme parks worldwide. It operates around 25 theme parks and waterparks, 22 are located in the United States, two are located in Mexico and one is located in Montreal, Canada. The parks generally offer various rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, restaurants, game venues, and merchandise outlets. The company's parks have an aggregate annual attendance of 46.5 million.