Affimed: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) rose 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 223.53% year over year to ($0.21), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $4,331,000 lower by 83.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,940,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2020

Time: 02:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e7owvfov

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $3.74

52-week low: $1.42

Price action over last quarter: down 1.32%

Company Description

Affimed NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing targeted cancer immunotherapies. Its product candidates are being developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer treatment that seeks to harness the body's own immune defenses to fight tumor cells. It is also developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers and other life-threatening diseases. The company's operations are located in Germany, Europe, and the USA.