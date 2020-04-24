Veoneer: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) rose 8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.12% over the past year to ($2.09).

Revenue of $362,000,000 lower by 26.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 24, 2020

Time: 09:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ppqbbbab

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $28.75

Company's 52-week low was at $5.25

Price action over last quarter: down 41.16%

Company Description

Veoneer designs, develops, and makes safety electronics for the global automotive industry. Passive safety products include sensors, electronic control units, and software used to prepare seat belt pretensioners, and to deploy airbags in a collision. Active safety products include sensors, electronic control units, and software that enable advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS, highly automated driving, or HAD, and autonomous driving, or AD. Veoneer also provides brake system electronic control units and software in the U.S. Roughly one-third of revenue comes from each of Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Honda, Daimler, Ford, Hyundai/Kia, and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance are the company's five largest customers, accounting for 67% of 2019 revenue.