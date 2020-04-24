World Wrestling Entertainment Shares Surge On Upbeat Q1 Earnings

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment(NYSE:WWE) jumped more than 13% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results on Thursday.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 472.73% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $291,000,000 rose by 59.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $266,520,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $100.45

Company's 52-week low was at $29.10

Price action over last quarter: down 8.16%

Company Description

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc develops and produces television programming, pay-per-view programming, and live wrestling events. The company also licenses branded consumer products.