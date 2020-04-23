Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) fell 3.4% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 67.06% year over year to $0.28, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $64,334,000 less by 3.62% year over year, which missed the estimate of $67,300,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 06:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: http://www.snl.com/IRW/event/100651

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $38.45

Company's 52-week low was at $18.00

Price action over last quarter: down 38.42%

Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc is a community-oriented banking organization that conducts a full-service commercial banking business in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. It conducts business in three operating segments. The Community Banking segment, which is the key revenue driver, involves delivering a broad range of financial products and services, including loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment provides financial planning including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning.