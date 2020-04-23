Arch Coal: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 142.71% year over year to ($1.67), which missed the estimate of ($1.12).

Revenue of $405,232,000 less by 27.01% year over year, which missed the estimate of $406,500,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Arch Coal hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 23, 2020

Time: 09:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p3m4o6jd

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $101.92

Company's 52-week low was at $25.37

Price action over last quarter: down 46.96%

Company Overview

Arch Coal Inc is a producer of coal. The company sells its coal to power plants, steel mills, and industrial facilities. It operates more than ten active mines in the United States. Its segments include the Powder River Basin division in Wyoming, the Metallurgical (MET) segment, containing the Company's metallurgical operations in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Virginia, and the Other Thermal segment containing the Company's supplementary thermal operations in Colorado, Illinois, and West Virginia.