Rite Aid: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) fell 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 3600.00% over the past year to ($0.37), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $5,727,000,000 rose by 6.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,590,000,000.

Guidance

Rite Aid said it expects FY21 sales of $22.5 billion to $22.9 billion, versus analysts' estimates of $22.3 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 16, 2020

Time: 10:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.riteaid.com/corporate/investor-relations/presentations

Technicals

52-week high: $23.88

Company's 52-week low was at $0.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.70%

Company Description

Rite Aid is a large retail drugstore chain in the United States. The company reports via two segments: retail pharmacy and pharmacy services. The retail pharmacy segment generates revenue primarily through the sale of prescription drugs, along with an assortment of merchandise that includes over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal-care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise and numerous other everyday consumables. The pharmacy-services segment relates to EnvisionRx, a fully owned subsidiary that operates as a pharmacy benefit management provider offering a broad range of pharmaceutical services.