Recap: iClick Interactive Asia Q4 Earnings

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) rose by 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 110.00% over the past year to $0.002, which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $56,675,000 up by 43.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $56,210,000.

Looking Ahead

iClick expects Q1 sales of $46 million to $50 million and FY20 sales of $240 million to $260 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 31, 2020

Time: 06:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/iclk/mediaframe/36327/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $5.49

Company's 52-week low was at $2.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.87%

Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd is an independent online marketing and technology platform that connects marketers with audiences in China. The company provides end-to-end solutions to identify, engage, activate, monitor, measure and optimize brands' marketing efforts. It also offers a mobile audience and other solutions to help advertisers reach Chinese consumers in their home country and as travel abroad. The company is currently transforming its business to a fully integrated CRM and enterprise marketing cloud platform, with plans for international expansion, to meet growing demand and drive future revenue and profit growth. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from PRC and also has a presence in Hong Kong and other Countries.