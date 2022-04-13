QQQ
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Pioneer Diversified High Before The Dividend Payout

byBenzinga Insights
April 13, 2022 11:06 am
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Pioneer Diversified High Before The Dividend Payout

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX:HNW).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.11 per share. On Monday, Pioneer Diversified High will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.11 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own HNW as of the end of Friday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.11 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on May 02, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on Pioneer Diversified High’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Pioneer Diversified High Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Pioneer Diversified High Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX:HNW). read more

Understanding Pioneer Diversified High's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 7, 2021, Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX:HNW) declared a dividend payable on July 30, 2021 to its shareholders. Pioneer Diversified High also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before July 21, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Pioneer Diversified High

On April 6, 2021, Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX:HNW) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Pioneer Diversified High is set for April 16, 2021. read more