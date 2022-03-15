QQQ
+ 8.41
309.76
+ 2.64%
BTC/USD
-532.37
39139.00
-1.342%
DIA
+ 3.77
326.30
+ 1.14%
SPY
+ 6.68
410.32
+ 1.6%
TLT
+ 0.05
131.71
+ 0.04%
GLD
-3.41
185.71
-1.87%

DWS Strategic Municipal: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
March 15, 2022 11:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
DWS Strategic Municipal: Dividend Insights

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.045 per share. On Friday, DWS Strategic Municipal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.045 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Friday. Shareholders who own KSM as of the end of Thursday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.045 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 31, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Understanding DWS Strategic Municipal's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 9, 2021, DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on July 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for DWS Strategic Municipal is set for July 16, 2021. read more

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: DWS Strategic Municipal

DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) declared a dividend payable on January 29, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 8, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of DWS Strategic Municipal's stock as of January 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. read more