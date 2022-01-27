QQQ
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy First Trust High Income Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from First Trust High Income (NYSE:FSD).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.105 per share. On Tuesday, First Trust High Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.105 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Tuesday. Shareholders who own FSD as of the end of Monday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.105 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

Click here to find details on First Trust High Income’s previous dividends.

To keep track of which companies are distributing dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

