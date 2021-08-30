Understanding CDK Global's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for CDK Global will be on August 31, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.15. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.29% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

CDK Global’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, CDK Global has seen no change regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on August 31, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.15. CDK Global’s dividend yield last year was 1.29.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

