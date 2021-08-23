fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.62
362.11
+ 1.53%
BTC/USD
+ 297.44
49619.91
+ 0.6%
DIA
+ 2.87
348.29
+ 0.82%
SPY
+ 4.61
438.75
+ 1.04%
TLT
-0.21
150.76
-0.14%
GLD
+ 2.14
164.57
+ 1.28%

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Everest Re Group

byBenzinga Insights
August 23, 2021 11:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Everest Re Group

On August 11, 2021, Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) declared a dividend payable on September 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Everest Re Group also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 25, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Everest Re Group will be on August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $1.55. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.35% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Everest Re Group’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Everest Re Group has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on September 1, 2020 the company’s payout was $1.55, which has returned to its value today. Everest Re Group’s dividend yield last year was 2.81%, which has since decreased by 0.46%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Everest Re Group click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Everest Re Group

On May 13, 2021, Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 9, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Everest Re Group has an ex-dividend date set for for May 25, 2021. read more

Understanding Everest Re Group's Ex-Dividend Date

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) declared a dividend payable on December 23, 2020 to its shareholders as of November 19, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Everest Re Group's stock as of December 2, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. read more

Everest Re Increases Qtr. Dividend From $1.15 To $1.25/Share

10 Notable Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Friday, September 2