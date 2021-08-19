Ex-Dividend Date Insight: John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) declared a dividend payable on September 7, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 12, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of John Bean Technologies’s stock as of August 23, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for John Bean Technologies will be on August 20, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is at $0.1. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.27% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding John Bean Technologies’s Dividend History

Over the past year, John Bean Technologies has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on August 21, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.1, which has returned to its value today. John Bean Technologies’s dividend yield last year was 0.38%, which has since decreased by 0.11%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

