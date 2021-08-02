fbpx

Analyzing Equitrans Midstream's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
August 2, 2021 11:16 am
On July 23, 2021, Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) declared a dividend payable on August 13, 2021 to its shareholders. Equitrans Midstream also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before August 4, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Equitrans Midstream is set for August 3, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.15, equating to a dividend yield of 7.35% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Equitrans Midstream’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Equitrans Midstream has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on August 3, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.15, which has returned to its value today. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend yield last year was 6.1%, which has since grown by 1.25%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

