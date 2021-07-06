Understanding Mobile TeleSystems's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 24, 2021, Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on . The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Mobile TeleSystems has an ex-dividend date set for for July 7, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.73, which equates to a dividend yield of 15.55% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Mobile TeleSystems’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Mobile TeleSystems has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on October 10, 2019 the company’s payout was $0.27, which has since grown by $0.46. Similarly, Mobile TeleSystems’s dividend yield in last year was 6.62%, which has since grown by 8.93%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

