fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.02
358.62
+ 0.01%
DIA
-3.45
351.39
-0.99%
SPY
-2.69
436.41
-0.62%
TLT
+ 1.36
143.68
+ 0.94%
GLD
+ 0.93
166.36
+ 0.56%

Understanding Mobile TeleSystems's Ex-Dividend Date

byBenzinga Insights
July 6, 2021 10:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

On June 24, 2021, Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on . The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Mobile TeleSystems has an ex-dividend date set for for July 7, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.73, which equates to a dividend yield of 15.55% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Mobile TeleSystems’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Mobile TeleSystems has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on October 10, 2019 the company’s payout was $0.27, which has since grown by $0.46. Similarly, Mobile TeleSystems’s dividend yield in last year was 6.62%, which has since grown by 8.93%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Mobile TeleSystems click here.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks read more

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

Understanding Value Stocks A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. read more

5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks read more