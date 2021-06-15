Understanding Doubleline Opportunistic's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 1, 2021, Doubleline Opportunistic (NYSE:DBL) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Doubleline Opportunistic has an ex-dividend date set for for June 16, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.11, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.73% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Doubleline Opportunistic’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Doubleline Opportunistic has seen no change regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on February 10, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.11. Doubleline Opportunistic’s dividend yield last year was 6.73.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

