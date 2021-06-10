Understanding AllianzGI Equity's Ex-Dividend Date

AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) declared a dividend payable on June 25, 2021 to its shareholders as of June 4, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of AllianzGI Equity’s stock as of June 14, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. AllianzGI Equity, which has a current dividend per share of $0.38, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 11, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 5.27% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

AllianzGI Equity’s Dividend Performance

Over the past year, AllianzGI Equity has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on June 12, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.38, which has returned to its value today. AllianzGI Equity’s dividend yield last year was 6.76%, which has since decreased by 1.49%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

