Analyzing Apollo Tactical Income's Ex-Dividend Date

On April 9, 2021, Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) declared a dividend payable on April 30, 2021 to its shareholders. Apollo Tactical Income also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before April 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Apollo Tactical Income, whose current dividend payout is $0.08, has an ex-dividend date set at April 16, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 6.15% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Apollo Tactical Income's Dividend History

Over the past year, Apollo Tactical Income has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on December 30, 2020 the company's payout was $0.1, which has since decreased by $0.02. Similarly, Apollo Tactical Income's dividend yield last year was 8.57%, which has since declined by 2.42%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

