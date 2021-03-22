Analyzing Eaton Vance Enhanced's Ex-Dividend Date

On March 1, 2021, Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Eaton Vance Enhanced has an ex-dividend date set for for March 23, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.1, which equates to a dividend yield of 5.38% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Eaton Vance Enhanced's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Eaton Vance Enhanced has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on November 20, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.1, which has returned to its value today. Eaton Vance Enhanced's dividend yield last year was 6.61%, which has since decreased by 1.23%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Eaton Vance Enhanced click here.