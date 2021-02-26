 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Understanding Cubic's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Share:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) declared a dividend payable on March 12, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 22, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Cubic's stock as of March 2, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Cubic has an ex-dividend date set for for March 1, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.14, which equates to a dividend yield of 0.39% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Cubic's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Cubic has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 28, 2019 the company's payout was $0.14, which has returned to its value today. Cubic's dividend yield last year was 0.45%, which has since decreased by 0.06%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Cubic click here.

 

Related Articles (CUB)

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: COVID Booster Shot Plays, Defense M&As, Coty, Hologic, And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 9, 2021
105 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Cubic: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com