How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today was scheduled to include economic data releases, but those releases are likely to be postponed due to the ongoing US government shutdown. As a result, traders will be more focused on Fed commentary and positioning rather than fresh data points. At 10:30 AM ET, Fed's Lorie Logan, a non-voting member, is scheduled to speak, followed later at 2:30 PM ET by Fed's Austan Goolsbee, a voting member whose remarks could influence policy expectations.

With the lack of economic releases, market activity may appear erratic, as participants reposition around quarter-start flows and anticipate Friday's session. These conditions often invite larger players to adjust exposure while liquidity is thinner, creating sharper intraday moves.

Expect choppy trade and potentially outsized swings around the Fed speakers. Traders should stay nimble, protect gains, and remain mindful that positioning ahead of Friday could drive much of the day's action.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is trading at 669.50, and bulls will look to hold this level as a launching pad. If buyers stay active, price could climb into 670.65, where traders will want to see follow through to confirm control. Strength above this level opens the path toward 671.80 and 672.95, with momentum potentially stretching into 674.15. If the bid holds throughout the day, SPY could reach 675.25, reflecting buyers leaning into quarter-start flows.

If SPY falters under 669.50, sellers may press quickly into 668.35. A breakdown here could expose 667.20, where traders watch to see if buyers are willing to step in. If demand fails, pressure could drag price into 666.00 and 664.85. Continued weakness may extend into 663.65, signaling buyers stepping aside and allowing broader downside swings to unfold.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ starts the day at 605.50, where bulls are hoping to steady the tape. If they do, the index could advance into 606.65, with traction there fueling a run toward 607.80 and 609.00. Continued bullish momentum may stretch price into 610.15, and if buyers remain in control, QQQ could press into 611.35 before facing resistance. Each leg higher here would highlight buyers keeping pressure on shorts.

If 605.50 breaks down, sellers could take control with a move into 604.35. A failure to bounce at that level risks further selling into 603.10 and 601.95. If weakness deepens, price may test 600.75, with bears pressing further into 599.55. Each step lower reflects buyers unwilling to defend, leaving sellers free to drive the tape downward.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple opens at 256.50, and buyers will look to establish momentum here. A push higher could carry into 257.45, where traders gauge whether strength can continue. If momentum builds, price may rotate into 258.40 and 259.35, with bulls targeting 260.30 as the high-end objective. Sustained buying here would reflect confidence spreading across mega caps.

If 256.50 slips, sellers may drag Apple into 255.55. A loss of that area opens the path toward 254.55 and 253.60, where the market will check for buyer engagement. Continued downside pressure could extend into 252.65, and a deeper bearish run might carry into 251.70. Breaking through these levels would show bears firmly in control intraday.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is trading at 518.00, with bulls leaning on this level to extend upside momentum. If traction builds, price could probe 519.10, with further continuation into 520.20 and 521.35. A strong session could stretch into 522.50, and if broader market strength supports, MSFT may rally as high as 523.65 before stalling. Each step upward signals steady confidence from buyers.

If sellers reject 518.00, a slide into 516.85 may develop. Breaking this area risks momentum shifting lower into 515.70 and 514.60. Sustained selling could carry the tape into 513.45, with an aggressive push reaching 512.25. Those levels would reveal whether buyers are willing to step back in or let sellers run the session.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA starts today at 189.50, with bulls looking to defend the pivot. A move into 190.40 could emerge if momentum builds, followed by a test of 191.35 and 192.30. Continued strength could fuel a rally into 193.20, and if demand stays firm, NVDA could stretch into 194.15 as the bullish extension. Buyers staying engaged at each checkpoint reinforces confidence in holding tech exposure.

If 189.50 falters, sellers may quickly push price into 188.60. Breaking this level invites pressure into 187.70 and 186.80. A failure to hold there could pull NVIDIA into 185.85, with deeper selling probing 184.95. Each step down signals that bulls are stepping aside, opening room for sharper downside rotations.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet opens at 244.50, and buyers will attempt to firm support here. If they succeed, the tape may climb into 245.40, with momentum building into 246.30. Further progress could stretch into 247.20 and 248.10, with buyers eyeing 249.00 as the bullish high of the session. Each step higher shows that participants are willing to press risk into strength.

If GOOGL loses 244.50, sellers could target 243.55. A sustained break puts 242.65 in focus, with additional downside probing 241.75. Continued selling may bring the tape into 240.80, with aggressive pressure capable of carrying into 239.90. Those moves would confirm fading demand as sellers tighten control.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta begins at 722.50, and bulls are looking to push off this level for early strength. A move into 724.35 could materialize if buyers stay present, with further upside into 726.20 and 728.05. If the bid continues, momentum could stretch into 729.85, with buyers ultimately targeting 731.70. Each lift higher indicates bulls absorbing supply in a volatile name.

If 722.50 breaks down, downside pressure may drag Meta into 720.65. A slide here risks further weakness into 718.80 and 716.95. If selling accelerates, the decline may continue into 715.05, with the bear extension probing 713.20. These levels show where demand will be tested, and failure to defend them leaves room for extended weakness.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla trades at 466.50, with bulls attempting to defend the pivot. A constructive move could lift price into 468.00, followed by a continuation into 469.45. If momentum persists, TSLA may stretch into 470.95 and 472.40, with a strong day carrying the tape toward 473.85. Each advance here reflects traders confident enough to chase momentum in Tesla's volatile range.

If 466.50 is lost, sellers may drive price into 465.05. Breaking through this level sets up 463.55 and 462.10. If weakness persists, Tesla could drop into 460.65, with a deeper test reaching 459.15. These marks tell us where buyers may re-engage, and if they do not, it signals bears gaining control of the tape.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

