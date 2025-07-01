Omada Health Analysts Say 'Buy' — While It's Still Below IPO Price

Canaccord Genuity and Needham analysts initiate coverage of Omada Health Inc OMDA with a Buy rating.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close assigns a price target of $27.

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald assigns a price target of $23.

Canaccord Genuity: Omada’s AI virtual care platform is "differentiated in a competitive chronic-care market," Close said in his initiation note. The company also has an “impressive” financial profile, he added.

"This is especially true with respect to gross margins, exemplified by adj-GPM reaching 69.4% in 4Q’24 and 60.3% in 1Q’25," the analyst wrote. The stock trading about 4% below its IPO price offers "a very interesting opportunity," he further stated.

Needham: Backed by its virtual-first care platform, Omada is rapidly gaining market share at the cost of legacy incumbents, MacDonald said in his initiation note. Rising healthcare costs due to chronic conditions have driven employers to look for coverage alternatives, he added.

Omada's business is poised to generate over 35% growth while approaching adjusted EBITDA breakeven, driven by "GLP-1 success, improving cross-sell and expanding PBM relationships," the analyst stated.

Price Action: Shares of Omada Health declined by 1.26% to $18.07 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

